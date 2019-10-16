Asante Kotoko terminate contract of midfielder Prince Acquah

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have terminated the contract of midfielder Prince Acquah.

The midfielder failed to make a mark at the club since joining the team from Division One side Hearts of Lions.

Acquah was deemed surplus to requirement and was mostly found himself on the bench since the arrival of Norwegian tactician Kjetil Zachariassen.

The player has been left with two months on his contract but the club has agreed to compensate him as they go separate ways.

Meanwhile, the 25-year old is reported to be on the radar of some premier league clubs, who are ready to offer him a deal.