Asante Kotoko thrash Cedar Valley FC in friendly

Asante Kotoko whitewashed lower tier side Cedar Valley FC in a friendly on Tuesday morning at the Adako Jachie training complex.

Fredrick Boateng scored a hat-trick with inform Burkinabe forward Yacouba Sogne grabbing a brace as Prince Acquah scored the other.

Coach Charles Kwablah Akonnor used the game as test match for some of his fringe players, especially those who could not feature in the friendlies against Black Stars and Save African Child.

Cedar Village FC were occupying the 2nd spot in their zonal league before the suspension of the 2017/18 Premier League in June.

The lower tier side had previously drawn with the youth side of Kotoko two months ago.