Asante Kotoko thump Golden Warriors in friendly ahead of Nations FC clash

Asante Kotoko demonstrated their readiness ahead of the upcoming clash with local rivals Nations FC in the Ghana Premier League by securing a resounding victory against Golden Warriors in a friendly match.

Kotoko delivered a strong message to Nations FC as they dominated their opponents with a four-goal performance, showing their intent to maintain their winning streak.

This win follows their recent successes against Accra Lions and Aduana FC, as they aim to secure a third consecutive victory in the Ghanaian top flight this season.

Having endured a three-game winless streak earlier in the season, Asante Kotoko have rebounded with a series of impressive results. In contrast, Nations FC have been struggling, having gone winless in their last two matches.

The clash between the two sides promises to be an exciting contest for fans as both teams seek to improve their form and secure crucial points in the league.

Watch highlights of Kotoko's friendly victory below