Asante Kotoko to announce GPL future on Monday

Asante Kotoko have revealed that a decision on their return to action in the Ghana Premier League will be announced on Monday, February 24, 2025.

Earlier, the Porcupine Warriors suspended all first team activities, including training to demand for justice for Nana Pooley, a fan who was fatally stabbed to death during their game against Nsoatreman FC on February 2, 2025.

However, after a series of meetings with the Ghana Police and the Ghana Football Association, the team resumed training on Wednesday and could be making a return to football sooner than later.

A statement on the club's website reads:

In a landmark collaboration aimed at advancing the Ghana Premier League, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have reached significant agreements with the Ghana Football Association following a high-level meeting held on Monday, February 17, 2025.

The meeting was held at the request of the GFA in response to a joint-petition which had been submitted to the FA by both clubs.

The discussions centered on critical measures to elevate league standards, prioritize safety and security, and accelerate progress towards an autonomous league structure.

Both clubs expressed strong approval for the GFA’s enhanced “Matchday Safety and Security Protocols” and lauded the robust measures, particularly the significant increase in security personnel.

The clubs shall persistently ensure strict compliance with these protocols and shall also demand constant review of same. This enhancement will ensure stricter crowd control, faster emergency response times, and comprehensive safety checks for all attendees to the various match venues.“The expanded security presence is a game-changer for protecting players, officials, and fans,” stated representatives from Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

“These measures demonstrate our shared commitment to fostering a safe, family-friendly environment that upholds the integrity of the league.”

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko also reaffirm their dedication to maintaining the highest operational and ethical standards within the Ghana Premier League.

The clubs pledged full compliance with the GFA’s updated guidelines, which include rigorous referee training programs, infrastructure upgrades, and enhanced fan engagement initiatives. The meeting also marked a pivotal step forward in the long-anticipated transition to an “Autonomous Premier League”.

Both clubs lauded the GFA for its leadership in advancing this initiative, noting that significant progress has already been made, including the official registration of the Autonomous Premier League as a corporate entity and the establishment of operational bank accounts by the Implementation Committee.

To ensure stakeholder representation, each club will appoint a board member to oversee the league’s strategic direction. Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko emphasized their readiness to collaborate with the GFA and fellow Premier League clubs to ensure a seamless and successful league restart.

Kotoko, however, will hold a press conference on Monday, February 24, 2025, at the press room at the Baba Yara Stadium to communicate our final decision.

Signed

Management of Asante Kotoko SC.