Asante Kotoko to appoint a CAF License A coach before GPL commences

GHANAsoccernet.com has learnt that Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko will appoint a new coach in the coming days. Our intel say, Kotoko will look out for a coach who holds a CAF License A certificate to meet requirements set by the Club Licensing Board.

The Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association has mandated all the Premier League clubs to ensure that their coaches are holders of at least a CAF License A certificate before they will be eligible to handle a Premier Division team in Ghana.

Asante Kotoko interim coach Johnson Smith, according to report is a holder of CAF License B and is not fit to lead the club per the regulations of the Club Licensing Board.

Confirming the appointment of a new coach before the league start, Special Assistant to the Executive Director of the club, Nana Gyimbibi Cooker in an interview said, “The Club Licensing Board has made us understand that they will not accept a License B coach to lead a club.

“Now it’s up to us to look for a coach with a CAF License A and has the CAF experience to lead the club. So we are also taking time to search and then appoint a coach.

“Johnson Smith remains the acting head coach until a substantive coach is appointed”, he told Vision 1 FM.

Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association Francis Oti-Akenteng in an interview disclosed that Ghana can boast of 150 CAF License A coaches.

The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League is expected to commence on the weekend of December 27-29, 2019.