Asante Kotoko to begin CAF Champions League campaign on September 9

Asante Kotoko will begin their CAF Champions League campaign on the weekend of September 9-11, 2022 the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced.
Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak/Bechem United will be representing Ghana in the CAF Inter-club competition next season.
The continents football governing body has announced the start dates for both the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup.
Each club is expected to register maximum 40 players and use 11 players in a match with 9 players on the bench with 5 players coming on as substitutes during the changes for substitution under the new directives. The first leg of the 1st preliminary matches will be played on the weekend of September 9-11, 2022 and September 16-18, 2022. The GFA will register the two qualified clubs (Asante Kotoko and the MTN FA Cup winner) and their players in the CAF Competitions Management System in accordance with the regulations of both competitions.
REGISTRATION OF PLAYERS
DATES
Registration Period - (Players eligible for the Preliminary Round)
1-15 August, 2022
CAF MATCH DATES
1st preliminary round (Home)
9-11 September, 2022
1st preliminary round (Away)
16-18 September, 2022
2nd preliminary round (Home)
7-9 October, 2022
2nd preliminary round (Away)
14-16 October, 2022
CC Additional 2nd preliminary round (Home)
2 November, 2022
CC Additional 2nd preliminary round (Away)
9 November, 2022
Each club is expected to register maximum 40 players and use 11 players in a match with 9 players on the bench with 5 players coming on as substitutes during the changes for substitution under the new directives.
The first leg of the 1st preliminary matches will be played on the weekend of September 9-11, 2022 and September 16-18, 2022.
The GFA will register the two qualified clubs (Asante Kotoko and the MTN FA Cup winner) and their players in the CAF Competitions Management System in accordance with the regulations of both competitions.