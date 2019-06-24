Asante Kotoko to break camp for two weeks

Head Coach of Asante Kotoko Charles Kwabla Akonnor has hinted that his side will go on break for two weeks after winning the Tier 1 Special Competition on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Karela United on penalties by 4-1 to lift the trophy which will also see them represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

Asante Kotoko also took home prize money of Ghc 200,000 from the organizers for winning the tournament.

It has been a busy season for the players, technical and management team of Asante Kotoko since their CAF Confederation Cup campaign at the start of the year.

Kotoko had a good season where they reached the money zone of the CAF Champions League, reached the semi-finals of the Tier II Special Competition which they lost to regional rivals AshantiGold and won the Tier 1 Special Competition.

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwabla Akonnor in an interview hinted on the break.

"We would have a meeting today and will go off (on break) for at least two weeks and come back", he told Kumasi based radio station Fox FM.