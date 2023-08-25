Asante Kotoko to engage Kharis Soccer Academy and Cornerstone in pre-season friendlies

Asante Kotoko are set to intensify their pre-season activities with two high-profile friendly matches on Sunday, August 27.

The Porcupine Warriors will come up against Kharis Soccer Academy at 8am before facing off Kumasi-based Cornerstone FC at the Dr K.K Sarpong Stadium at 10 am as they continue preparations ahead of the upcoming campaign.

These games are anticipated to give coach Prosper Narteh Ogum the opportunity to evaluate player performance, identify problem areas, and test out various tactical systems.

It will also serve as an avenue for new signings to integrate well into the team while grasping the technical and tactical instructions from the boss.

The players would also capitalise on the opportunity to impress the coach as they all compete for various positions as the new season approaches.

Regardless of the outcome of the game, Kotoko will concentrate on developing a strong, competitive team. Additional games are anticipated so that the coaches may assess team dynamics, evaluate individual player performances, and assess the squad's overall fitness levels.