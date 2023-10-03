Asante Kotoko to engage Namoro Academy in friendly clash ahead of Accra Lions game

Asante Kotoko have scheduled a friendly encounter with lower-tier side Namoro Academy at the Paa Joe Park in Kumasi ahead of their crucial Ghana Premier League match against Accra Lions.

This match serves as a crucial preparation for Asante Kotoko as they gear up to face Accra Lions in a Ghana Premier League showdown on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum is expected to utilize the friendly match which comes off on Wednesday against Namoro Academy as an opportunity to fine-tune his squad for the challenging task of taking on Accra Lions, who have maintained an undefeated record in the league after three matches.

Asante Kotoko has endured a challenging start to the season, going winless in their last three matches.

They began their campaign with a goalless draw against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium and subsequently suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bibiani Gold Stars at Duns Park.

In their third fixture, they were unable to secure a victory at home, settling for a 1-1 draw against Karela.

With the upcoming clash against Accra Lions on the horizon, Asante Kotoko are to regain their winning form and secure their first league victory of the season.