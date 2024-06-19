Asante Kotoko to face Hartford Athletic at NEGFest 2024 in United States

The inaugural New England Ghana Festival (NEGFest 2024) is set to take place from September 6th to 8th, 2024, at the Foley Stadium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

This vibrant celebration of Ghanaian heritage will feature a friendly match between Asante Kotoko, one of Ghana's most renowned traditional league clubs, and Hartford Athletic FC, a USL Championship team.

The festival, organized by the Ghana Heritage Foundation (GHF) in partnership with various esteemed entities, aims to celebrate Ghanaian culture and heritage under the theme "Sankofa; Embracing Our Heritage, Connecting Our Past."

The friendly match, scheduled for September 8, 2024, promises to be a thrilling encounter between two teams from different continents.

Kotoko, with its rich footballing history and fervent fan support, will face off against Hartford Athletic, representing the vibrant soccer scene in the United States.

This historic encounter symbolizes the unifying power of sport in bridging cultures and fostering global connections.

Beyond the football match, NEGFest 2024 offers a diverse array of activities and experiences for attendees.

The festival will feature traditional music and dance performances, culinary delights showcasing Ghanaian cuisine, cultural exhibitions, interactive workshops, and special guest appearances.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with artisans, explore Ghanaian culture, and participate in a celebration that promises something for everyone.

The Ghana Heritage Foundation (GHF), a non-profit organization, is committed to empowering and uplifting the Ghanaian community in New England.

Through NEGFest 2024, GHF aims to foster a strong sense of cultural identity, economic prosperity, education, and social cohesion among Ghanaians in the region.

This festival serves as a platform for cultural exchange, where spectators can immerse themselves in the rhythms, flavors, and traditions of Ghana while witnessing the beautiful game in action.

The inaugural New England Ghana Festival (NEGFest 2024) is set to take place from September 6th to 8th, 2024, at the Foley Stadium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

This vibrant celebration of Ghanaian heritage will feature a friendly match between Asante Kotoko, one of Ghana's most renowned traditional league clubs, and Hartford Athletic FC, a USL Championship team.

The festival, organized by the Ghana Heritage Foundation (GHF) in partnership with various esteemed entities, aims to celebrate Ghanaian culture and heritage under the theme "Sankofa; Embracing Our Heritage, Connecting Our Past."

The friendly match, scheduled for September 8, 2024, promises to be a thrilling encounter between two teams from different continents.

Kotoko, with its rich footballing history and fervent fan support, will face off against Hartford Athletic, representing the vibrant soccer scene in the United States.

This historic encounter symbolizes the unifying power of sport in bridging cultures and fostering global connections.

Beyond the football match, NEGFest 2024 offers a diverse array of activities and experiences for attendees.

The festival will feature traditional music and dance performances, culinary delights showcasing Ghanaian cuisine, cultural exhibitions, interactive workshops, and special guest appearances.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with artisans, explore Ghanaian culture, and participate in a celebration that promises something for everyone.

The Ghana Heritage Foundation (GHF), a non-profit organization, is committed to empowering and uplifting the Ghanaian community in New England.

Through NEGFest 2024, GHF aims to foster a strong sense of cultural identity, economic prosperity, education, and social cohesion among Ghanaians in the region.

This festival serves as a platform for cultural exchange, where spectators can immerse themselves in the rhythms, flavors, and traditions of Ghana while witnessing the beautiful game in action.