Asante Kotoko to face Nigerian side Rivers United in a preseason friendly

Ghanaian champions Asante Kotoko will take on Nigerian side, Rivers United in a pre-season friendly match, according to a report by Oyerepa FM.

The Porcupine Warriors will embark on a preseason tour to Turkey ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season.

Asante Kotoko will take on the Nigerian side during their preseason tour in Turkey

The West African club will also travel to Turkey where they will also camp for pre-season for a couple of weeks.

Asante Kotoko will be preparing ahead of their participation in the CAF Champions League next season.

The team will also be looking to defend the Ghana Premier League title against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko will face arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the Champion of Champions before the start of the 2023/23 season.