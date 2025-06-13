Asante Kotoko to finalise signing of Bechem United goalkeeper Dari Aziz Haruna

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are set to finalise the signing of Bechem United goalkeeper Dari Aziz Haruna on a three-year contract, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

The deal has been officially completed after both clubs finalised all necessary paperwork.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper joins the Porcupine Warriors after establishing himself as one of the Ghana Premier League's most reliable goalkeepers.

Known for his excellent reflexes and commanding presence in the box, Haruna is expected to provide strong competition for Kotoko's number one jersey.

This signing strengthens Kotoko's defensive options as they prepare for both domestic and potential continental competitions next season.