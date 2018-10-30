Asante Kotoko to finalize player registration for Africa by Wednesday - Edmund Ackah

Accra representative of Asante Kotoko, Edmund Ackah has revealed that his outfit will complete registration of players for their CAF Confederation Cup campaign on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, it was agreed at a meeting between the Normalisation Committee and the leaders of clubs in Ghana not to participate in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

However, the Porcupine Warriors petitioned the committee and asked them to allow the club to compete in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Charles Akunnor's side are aiming to augment their squad before embarking on the competition and reports suggest they are on the verge of signing Felix Addo from Elmina Sharks as well as Daniel Nii Adjei and Martin Antwi who are both free agents.

"Asante Kotoko will complete registration of players for the Confederations Cup, as well as the venue, strips and technical bench latest by tomorrow (Wednesday)," he said on FOX FM.

"We finished registering the strips yesterday (Monday) and the rest will be done by tomorrow."