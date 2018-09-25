Asante Kotoko to hand contract extension to five players

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are set to hand new contracts to five of their players including evergreen midfielder Jordan Opoku.

The management of the club met the players on Monday to talk about their contracts and have proposed new terms with the players.

Captain Amos Frimpong, winger Emmanuel Gyemfi, veteran midfielder Jordan Opoku, striker Obed Owusu and Augustine Sefa are the players who will be renewing their stay with the reds.

The quintet have been impressive for the side in the current campaign especially Jordan Opoku who returned to the club to sign a year contract.

It is expected that the former Al Talaba midfielder will be handed another year deal. Meanwhile, skill winger Emmanuel Gyemfi, relatively younger is expected to be handed a long term deal which will tie him at the club for a longer time.

Amos Frimpong has been one of the longest serving players at the club and will be rewarded for his loyalty and leadership with the new contract.