GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Asante Kotoko to hire Karela United coach Johnson Smith to assist Kjetil Zacchariassen- reports

Published on: 06 October 2019
Asante Kotoko to hire Karela United coach Johnson Smith to assist Kjetil Zacchariassen- reports
Johnson Smith

Asante Kotoko have contacted Karela FC coach Johnson Smith to join the Porcupine Warriors as an assistant coach, according to reports. 

The Porcupine Warriors want to bolster their technical team after exiting the CAF Champions League.

Smith's return to the club has put doubt on Kjetil Zacchariassen's future as head coach.

The Norwegian's post-match interview that Kotoko did not have the qualities to play in CAF's elite inter-clubs competition has landed him in trouble.

Smith has worked with Bibiani Gold Stars,  Sekondi Eleven Wise and Berekum Arsenal as coach.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments