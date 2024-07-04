Asante Kotoko to limit squad to 26 Players for 2024/25 season

Former Asante Kotoko Administrative Manager Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, has outlined the club's vision for the 2024/25 football season.

In an interview with Akoma FM on Wednesday, June 26, Dasoberi disclosed that the club plans to maintain a smaller squad, with a maximum of 26 players next season.

Dasoberi emphasized that the club is focused on signing only those players who are in prime physical condition and ready to make meaningful contributions to the team.

He reassured fans of the club’s commitment to building a strong and cohesive unit, stating, "We will work with a maximum of 26 players, and I want to assure our fans that we are signing players who are ready and fit to play for Asante Kotoko."

Last season, Asante Kotoko encountered several challenges in the Ghana Premier League, ultimately finishing in sixth position.

The commitment of many players was questioned, leading the club to release 21 players by the end of the season.

The team has started preseason with a game in hand against arch rivals Hearts of Oak in the Democracy Cup to be held at a later date.