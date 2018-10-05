GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 05 October 2018
Asante Kotoko to lock horns with Burkinabe side Save African Child in a friendly encounter
Asante Kotoko

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko will engage Burkinabe outfit Save African Child in an international friendly match this month.

The Porcupine Warriors announced the international friendly in a press release signed by their Director of Communication, Lawyer Sarfo Duku.

Asante Kotoko confirmed that they will play SAVE AFRICAN CHILD FOOTBALL CLUB in an International friendly on the 14th of October, 2018.

“Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has agreed to engage Burkinabe side ‘SAVE AFRICAN CHILD FOOTBALL CLUB’ in an international friendly as scheduled below;

Date: Sunday 14th October, 2018 Venue: Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi Time: 3:00 PM

Fees to be charged at the gate and media accreditation formalities would be announced soon” the release stated.

