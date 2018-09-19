Asante Kotoko to name head coach at the end of September - Nana Gyambibi

Special Assistant to Dr Kwame Kyei Nana Kwasi Gyambibi Coker, has disclosed that Asante Kotoko will name a substantive coach by the end of this month.

The Ghana Premier League giants are without a substantive coach following the resignation of Fabin after only seven months in charge of the club, citing personal reasons for his departure.

Reports in the media indicate that the Porcupine Warriors are in advanced talks with Charles Akunno to replace Paa Kwesi Fabin after the former Hearts of Oak gaffer was spotted in Kumasi last weekend with friends around the secretariat of the club.

However, communications director of the club, Lawyer Sarfo Duku came out to debunk the reports, stating they are negotiating with several coaches but have not settled on anyone yet.

During an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Nana Gyambibi has echoed the claims by the club's scribe and says they will appoint a substantive coach by the end of September.

"I can't confirm the name of any coach but we have shortlisted a number of local coaches out of which we will choose a coach from," Nana Gyambibi told Oyerepa FM.

He hinted the next coach will be from Ghana and not from outside Ghana.

"There are a lot of applications we have received some from abroad and Ghana but I can assure you that we will not go beyond the boundaries of Ghana we will still pick a local coach."

"Latest by the end of the month, Asante Kotoko will name a new coach."