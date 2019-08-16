Asante Kotoko to officially unveil new players and strike kits today

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko will today unveil their newly signed players and Strike kits ahead of the new season at a ceremony to be held at the Manhyia Gardens in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors made numerous signings as they began their participation in the CAF Champions League.

GHANAsoccernet.com checks indicates that Kotoko have signed more than 13 players and are going to present them to the public at the ceremony today.

Some of the notably players to be unveiled are Uganda International George Abege, Justice Blay, Richard Arthur, Godfred Asiamah, Kwame Baah, Kelvin Andoh, Bright Enchil, Alexis Arnoud and many others to be presented.

According to the Communications Director for the club Kennedy Boakye-Ansah the unveiling of the players and kits was earlier postponed due to the club’s preparation and participation in the Champions League game.

Asante Kotoko will be hoping to overturn their 3-2 loss in the first leg against Kano Pillars when they host the Nigerian side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on August 25, 2019.

Kotoko will be hoping to record a positive win in that game to progress to the next round.

Burkinabe International Songne Yacouba who missed the first leg due to injury has joined the team for training as they prepare ahead of the second leg.