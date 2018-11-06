Asante Kotoko to open club shop in Kumasi

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are set to open a club shop in Kumasi, where their fans can get the teams merchandise.

The record Ghanaian champions, one of Africa's finest club are set to get a shop that will house some of their memorabilia and will give their fans easy access to replica jerseys.

According former midfielder of the club, Yussif Chibsah, whose Club Africa Consult are working with the Reds says they are working with the Executive chairman to ensure the shop is ready in time.

“I am partnering Dr. Kwame Kyei to set up official Asante Kotoko SC shops where the club’s Strike jersey replicas will be sold. We want the fans to have a feel of the jersey and purchase more.” Chibsah revealed to Kumasi-based Silver 98.3 FM.

“The proposed site for this Store is just near the Sports Hotel (behind the Babayara stadium).” the former player added on Silver 98.3 FM.

“A replica jersey is likely to cost Ghc 55” he revealed.