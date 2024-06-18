Asante Kotoko to part ways with 11 players ahead of 2024-25 season

Asante Kotoko are set to part ways with 15 players as they prepare for the 2024-25 season

A meeting is currently taking place at the club's secretariat to finalise the decisions.

The club, which finished a disappointing sixth in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, is making significant changes to bounce back next season.

Among the notable departures is captain Ibrahim Danlad, a former Black Stars invitee for the 2022 World Cup highlighting his potential.

Cameroonian import Georges Mfuege is also set to leave, with the Ugandan forward seeking new opportunities.

The full list of players set to depart includes:

1. Kalo Ouattara 2. Nicholas Osei Bonsu 3. Isaac Oppong 4. Augustine Agyapong 5. Nicholas Mensah 6. John Tedeku 7. Sherif Mohammed (Defender) 8. Georges Mfegue 9. Serge Eric Zeze 10. Danlad Ibrahim 11. Moise Pouaty

Kotoko experienced a challenging season, losing six consecutive matches, matching their worst record in 14 years. These changes reflect the club's determination to revamp their squad and improve their performance in the upcoming season.