Asante Kotoko to part ways with 15 players ahead of 2024-25 season

Asante Kotoko are set to part ways with 15 players as they prepare for the 2024-25 season

A meeting is currently taking place at the club's secretariat to finalise the decisions.

The club, which finished a disappointing sixth in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, is making significant changes to bounce back next season.

Among the notable departures is Richmond Lamptey, a former Black Stars invitee for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, highlighting his potential.

Star striker Steven Desse Mukwala is also set to leave, with the Ugandan forward seeking new opportunities.

The full list of players set to depart includes:

Samuel Asamoah Ofori Ziggy Isaac Oppong Poutey Moise Danlad Ibrahim Augustine Agyapong Yayaha Dawuni Nicholas Mensah Sheriff Mohammed (Defender) Kalou Ouattara John Tedeku Ishaaku Fuseini Mukwala Desse Richmond Lamptey Nanabenyin Amoah

Kotoko experienced a challenging season, losing six consecutive matches, matching their worst record in 14 years. These changes reflect the club's determination to revamp their squad and improve their performance in the upcoming season.