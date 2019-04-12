Asante Kotoko to partner Asanko Gold Mines

Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko are in advance talks with a mining firm called Asanko Gold Ghana, a subisidiary of ASANKA GOLD for a sponsorship deal.

According to a report by Oyerepa FM the agreement when signed will see the mining firm taking up the wage bill of some selected players in the team.

This is to enable the club meet the high demands of these players whom many agents and clubs are luring to take abroad to continue with their career.

This also forms part of management's efforts to maintain and keep players in the club to curb the menace of player exodus.

Asanko Mines are one of the numerous firms the George Amoako led management are discussing with to come on board as sponsors by taking care of individual player salaries.

Asanko mines emerged the best mining firm in 2018.