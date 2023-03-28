Asante Kotoko to pay Seydou Zerbo compensation after sacking

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are set to pay $9000 as compensation to sacked Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo.

According to information gathered, the club will pay the coach three months salaries after parting ways with his in the course of the campaign.

Per the contract between the coach and the club, Zerbo will only not receive compensation if he is sacked when the club fails to win a game in four official matches.

Although, he lost eight games this season, he managed to win at least a match in every four games.

Kotoko dropped to seventh after defeat to Medeama SC in Kumasi on Monday night at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, Zerbo was recently granted permission to return home following the death of his 10-year-old son.

He joined the club at the start of the season following the departure of Dr Prosper Ogum. Under Zerbo, the club was booted out of the CAF Champions League by RC Kadiogo.