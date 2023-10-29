Asante Kotoko to pay tribute to legends Robert Eshun and Joe Debrah in clash against Bechem United

In a poignant and heartfelt gesture, Asante Kotoko are to honour two of its legendary figures, Robert Eshun, affectionately known as Ebo Electric, and Joe Debrah, known as Afrika Joe, during Sunday's Ghana Premier League match against Bechem United.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has granted approval for Asante Kotoko to pay tribute to these iconic individuals, who have made an indelible mark on the club's history and Ghanaian football as a whole.

This sombre occasion comes as both Robert Eshun and Joe Debrah tragically passed away recently, leaving a void in the hearts of football enthusiasts across the nation.

Asante Kotoko have chosen to commemorate these legends in a special way, not only to honour their contributions to the beautiful game but also to acknowledge their significance in the club's rich history.

The minute of silence, which will be observed before the match, provides an opportunity for fans, players, and the entire football community to reflect on the lasting impact these legends have had on the sport.

This tribute is a fitting way to celebrate the lives and legacies of Robert Eshun and Joe Debrah, whose passion and dedication to the game will forever be remembered.

Asante Kotoko, steeped in tradition and history, will unite with fans and well-wishers to remember and pay respects to these cherished figures as they face Bechem United on the pitch.

The GFA, being well aware of how these legends advanced the value and frontiers of the rich history of the Premier League and FA Cup, extends the honouring of our fallen heroes to all matches this weekend.

Thus, this one minute silence will be honoured at all matches of the Premier League, the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, and the MTN FA Cup for the two legends and the late Ga Manye.