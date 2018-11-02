Asante Kotoko to pitch camp in Takoradi ahead Africa campaign

Asante Kotoko are expected to set up camp in Takoradi on Monday ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors were given the green light by the GFA Normalisation Committee to represent Ghana in CAF inter-club competition next year after the 2017/18 season of the Ghana Premier League was suspended.

Chief Executive Officer of the club, George Amoako has disclosed that coach C.K Akunnor and his charges will pitch camp in the Western Region on Monday for 10 ten days and also play some friendlies as part of their preparations.

“Kotoko will go to camp on Monday at Takoradi and will be staying there for ten days. We will play friendly matches within the ten days camping and also an International Match on the 18th of November,” he told Light FM.

Kotoko were handed the chance to participate in the competition by virtue of the fact that they won the MTN FA Cup last year after beating Hearts of Oak 3-1.