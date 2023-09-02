GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko to play three more friendly matches before new Ghana Premier League season begins

Published on: 02 September 2023
Asante Kotoko will play at least three more friendly games before the start of the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League, which kicks off in three weeks' time.

The Porcupine Warriors have so far contested in three friendly games 1-1 against Kharis Soccer Academy, 5-1 against Kumasi Cornerstone, 0-0 against PAC Academy, and 1-0 win over Asekem FC.

All these games to place at the Dr KK Sarpong Stadium in Beposo.

The Reds will depart from their camp base in Beposo for Ejisu, where they will face lower-tier side Future Stars on Sunday.

They will then travel to Sunyani to take on newly-promoted side Bofoakwa Tano on Wednesday.

A match against Nsoatreman FC in Kumasi is also arranged on 10th September 2023.

Kotoko will begin their campaign in the new season when hosting newbies Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

