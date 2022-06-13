Asante Kotoko to present Ghana Premier League trophy to owner Otumfuo

Asante Kotoko will present the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League trophy to the club's life patron, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, today at his Manhyia Palace residence.

The Kotoko delegation will be led to the palace by board chairman Dr Kwame Kyei, where the Asantehene will receive the trophy, which was presented to the club on Sunday.

HOME COMING 🏆 Asante Kotoko presents league trophy to its Life Patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.#Wearechampions #AKSC pic.twitter.com/Di5Vd4KrTv — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) June 13, 2022

The Porcupine Warriors lifted the trophy in front of thousands of fans at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi after a convincing 3-0 win over Elmina Sharks.

Prosper Narteh Ogum ‘s side secured their position as champions on June 2, but had to wait until their final home game of the season to get their hands on the trophy.

Kotoko were awarded the trophy in front of thousands of fans who were absolutely delighted to witness the team’s success after a disappointing last season in which the Porcupine Warriors went trophyless while bitter rivals Hearts of Oak won both the league and the FA Cup.

Before the trophy presentation, Kotoko defeated Elmina Sharks 3-0 in an entertaining game.

Left-back Ibrahim Imoro scored a stunning free-kick on 26 minutes to give Kotoko a halftime lead.

Kotoko came out of the break determined to score more goals, and Cameroonian attacker Mfegue Omgba delivered, scoring twice in the final 12 minutes.

Kotoko will conclude their campaign in Accra against Accra Lions on Saturday, June 18.