Asante Kotoko to pull out of Normalisation Committee Special Competition- reports

Asante Kotoko are planning on withdrawing from the Normalisation Committee Special Competition after Sunday's violent incident in Berekum, according to reports.

The club's Policy Analyst Dr. Yaw Amo Sarpong, who is reported to have fired gunshots at the Golden City Park, sustained serious injuries after he was mercilessly beaten up by fans of Berekum Chelsea.

Kotoko's Operations Manager Perusha was also assaulted and he sustained wounds which required medical attention

They were detained at the Berekum Holy Family Hospital where they received treatment.