Asante Kotoko to release 10 players

Ghanasoccernet.com understands that Asante Kotoko are set to release 10 players from the squad ahead of the new season.

This has been confirmed by the managing director of the club George Amoako and the Public Relations Officer Lawyer Sarfo Duku.

George Amoako has already hinted that some key players such as Songne Yacouba, Daniel Darkwah, Abdul Fatawu Safiu and Kwame Bonsu.

The Porcupine Warriors have made 10 new signings in the ongoing transfer window as they prepare for the CAF Champions League preliminaries on August 9.

Asante Kotoko have captured some internationals such as Ivorian duo of Moussa Adingra and Alexis Arnoud, Godfred Asiamah (Ashantigold), Justice Blay and Bright Enchill (Medeama), Kelvin Andoh, Ampem Dacosta (Karela United), Richard Arthur (formerly of Wa All Stars), goalkeeper Kwame Baah, Uganda’s George Abege of Kariobangi Sharks fame.

According to Lawyer Sarfo Duku with these new signings the club is set to release 10 players from the squad.

The team will begin it pre-season today.