Asante Kotoko to retain Karim Zito as substantive head coach

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Asante Kotoko have decided to retain Karim Zito to be the substantive head coach of the club.

The former Black Satellites head trainer was hired to be the interim gaffer for the side midway through the second half of the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Zito replaced Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, who was sacked due to a poor run of results.

Under the guidance of the former Dreams FC head coach, Asante Kotoko have booked their place in the final of the MTN FA Cup and are also in contention to win the Ghana Premier League title with two games to end the season.

The Reds also remain unbeaten under Zito.

Following the brilliant run of form, the IMC, led by Nana Apinkrah Akwasi Awuah, have decided to keep Karim Zito as the substantive head coach ahead of next season.

Should Asante Kotoko win the Premier League or the FA Cup, they will represent the country in either the CAF Champions League or the CAF Confederation Cup next season. Zito is famously remembered for leading Dreams FC to the semifinals of the Confederation Cup in their debut campaign, and Kotoko will be hoping the veteran Ghanaian trainer will lead the side to leave a mark in Africa next season.

Karim Zito will hope to lead the side to maintain their unbeaten run when they host Medeama SC in the Matchday 33 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.