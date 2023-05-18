Asante Kotoko to review Nicholas Mensah's one-year ban

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have indicated that the one-year suspension slapped on their player Nicholas Mensah will be reviewed as the club aims to take the next step on the matter.

After being found guilty of having numerous identities in February of this year, the midfielder was suspended for a year.

This came when it was revealed that Nicholas Mensah is the same player who was previously registered as Louis Mensah with Damasua Delsanco FC.

Aduana FC filed the complaint against Asante Kotoko during their Ghana Premier League match in February, claiming the Porcupine Warriors played an unqualified player.

After weeks of investigation by the FA's Disciplinary Committee, it was determined that Kotoko was not the culpable party, but the player together with Delsanco FC were the instigators of the illegalities and have been duly punished.

According to a statement issued by Asante Kotoko on Wednesday, May 17, the club will analyze the judgment and evaluate the appropriate next measures.

“Asante Kotoko SC notes the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA to issue a one-year ban from all football and football-related activity to Nicholas Mensah with a retrospective effect from 10th February 2023.

“The club will review the verdict before considering our next steps,” the Asante Kotoko statement read.