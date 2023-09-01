Asante Kotoko to settle arrears owed to former coach Seydou Zerbo

Former coach Seydou Zerbo has reportedly been contacted by Ghanaian powerhouse Asante Kotoko to resolve outstanding salary arrears.

Due to his underwhelming performance, Zerbo who was appointed to replace Prosper Narteh Ogum ahead of the 2022/23 season was fired as the head coach of Asante Kotoko in the middle of last season.

The Burkinabe coach threatened to take Asante Kotoko to FIFA for unpaid wages owed to him before fleeing the club after being fired.

Seydou Zerbo in a few months ago remarked on Fox FM in Kumasi, Ghana, "I have started the process take Kotoko to FIFA in order to get them to pay my salaries of three months. After the Medeama defeat in Kumasi, the CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah came to see me and informed me about the decision to cancel my contract. Indeed, it was a sad moment for me, but I had to accept it and move on,” Zerbo said.

“Therefore we had a written agreement that was supported by my contract that I will receive three months' salary following my contract cancellation by the club but I have not received it as at this time. I have made several phone calls to Nana Yaw Amponsah, but he does not respond. I have even sent him many messages, and the situation is the same, and so right now, my next step is to gather all the documents and report the club to FIFA,” Zerbo said on Fox FM.

“I am told a new board is to be named. I want them to settle me, and pay my money and I know that can be done even if Nana Yaw happens to be no more the CEO since it is the club that I am dealing with or else I will have no option than to go to FIFA.”

However, reports suggest that Seydou Zerbo has been contacted by the recently established Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC), which is led by Kontomponiaferehene Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, to resolve the arrears.

According to our information, the Asante Kotoko IMC will pay the Burkinabe trainer's salary for three months.

Meanwhile, Kotoko who finished last season in the fourth position are planning to elevate their performance in the upcoming season following the return of Narteh Ogum who forms part of the IMC.