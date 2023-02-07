Asante Kotoko to sign Cameroonian defender Salomon Charles Banga from Sudanese giants Al Hilal

Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman have decided to send out Cameroonian defender Salomon Charles Banga Bindjeme on loan to Asante Kotoko, a club source has told GHANAsoccernet.com

The 27-year-old centre-back will be joining the Porcupine Warriors for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign as they look to tighten their defence for the second period of the season.

Banga is cutting short a loan spell at Moroccan club Difaa El Jadida to join Kotoko after failing to command a starting place.

The former Cotonsport FC defender signed for Difaa El Jadida in August 2021. He made 20 appearances in the Moroccan league in the 2021-22 campaign in the process.

Banga left Difaa El Jadida to join Al Hilal in April 2022. He was on the bench when the Sudanese champions eliminated St. George SA and Young Africans in the CAF Champions League.

He was sent back to Difaa El Jadida on a loan in January but the move has been cancelled.

The defender who had an outstanding campaign during the CHAN 2020 tournament in Cameroon is expected in Ghana in the coming days to complete his transfer.