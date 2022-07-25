Asante Kotoko to travel to Turkey for pre-season

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko, will travel to Turkey for pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors will spend two weeks in the European country preparing for the defence of the title they won last season. The team will leave Ghana on August 15, 2022 and will be in Turkey till August 30.

Asante Kotoko will play a series of friendlies against some Turkish clubs before returning to Ghana for the start of the league in September.

The Ghanaian giants were in Dubai last season for pre-season.

Meanwhile, reports surrounding the future of their coach, Dr Prosper Ogum remains in limbo following reports he has resigned.

Cameroonian forward Frack Etouga Mbella has returned to Ghana despite interests from several clubs abroad.