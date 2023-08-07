Asante Kotoko to unveil Prosper Ogum for second coaching stint

Asante Kotoko are set to welcome back Prosper Narteh Ogum for his second term as head coach. The official unveiling of Ogum will take place on Monday, August 7, at the Conference Room of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Ogum, who previously led the team, is returning to his coaching role with the Porcupine Warriors, one year after he shockingly resigned from the position.

During his first term with the club, Ogum achieved notable successes, including securing the Ghana Premier League title and leaving a positive impact on the team.

He quit the club due to disagreements with the management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah, however, club owner Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II has played a crucial role in facilitating Ogum's return to Asante Kotoko.

Currently, Ogum is part of the Interim Management Committee appointed by Otumfuo, overseeing the day-to-day activities of the club in the absence of the board of directors and management. Former Black Stars coach and Kotoko legend Kwesi Appiah is also on the committee.

With excitement building for Ogum's return, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his contributions as the team prepares for the upcoming football season.