Asante Kotoko transfer a dream come true – Zackaria Fuseini

Zackaria Fuseini says joining Asante Kotoko is the fulfilment of a lifelong dream, after completing a move from Berekum Chelsea ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The experienced centre-back, who is 27, has signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors.

His transfer comes as part of the club’s wide-ranging rebuild following a disappointing campaign last season.

Fuseini was a consistent performer in the just-ended season, making 31 appearances for Berekum Chelsea. He also contributed offensively with three goals and one assist—a notable return for a central defender.

“When dreams become the reality,” Fuseini wrote on Facebook. “From cherishing this jersey at home to wearing it on the field and to defend the badge is indeed a dream come true. Finally I am a Faabu boy.”

Kotoko are banking on Fuseini’s top-flight experience to stabilise a defence that came under scrutiny throughout the previous campaign.

Fuseini will be reunited with former Chelsea teammates Lord Amoah, Patrick Asiedu, and Henry Ansu—familiar faces who could aid his adjustment to life in Kumasi and strengthen the team’s defensive chemistry ahead of the new season.