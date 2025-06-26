Asante Kotoko transfer a dream come true – Zackaria Fuseini

Zackaria Fuseini says joining Asante Kotoko is the fulfilment of a lifelong dream, after completing a move from Berekum Chelsea ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The experienced centre-back, who is 27, has signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors.

His transfer comes as part of the club’s wide-ranging rebuild following a disappointing campaign last season.

Fuseini was a consistent performer in the just-ended season, making 31 appearances for Berekum Chelsea. He also contributed offensively with three goals and one assistâ€”a notable return for a central defender.

“When dreams become the reality,” Fuseini wrote on Facebook. “From cherishing this jersey at home to wearing it on the field and to defend the badge is indeed a dream come true. Finally I am a Faabu boy.”

Kotoko are banking on Fuseini’s top-flight experience to stabilise a defence that came under scrutiny throughout the previous campaign.

Fuseini will be reunited with former Chelsea teammates Lord Amoah, Patrick Asiedu, and Henry Ansuâ€”familiar faces who could aid his adjustment to life in Kumasi and strengthen the team’s defensive chemistry ahead of the new season.