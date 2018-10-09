Asante Kotoko unaware of Black Stars friendly should Sierra Leone qualifier be cancelled

Asante Kotoko have quashed reports there is an agreement to play the Black Stars in a friendly game if Thursday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone is cancelled.

There is uncertainty surrounding the Group H clash with the Sierra Leone Football Association suspended by FIFA for government interference.

But Kotoko have not been informed that they could test the Black Stars should the qualifier be stopped by the world's football governing body.

''There’s been rumor going round that we will play against the Black Stars if their AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone fails to materialize,'' Asante Kotoko spokesperson Lawyer Sarfo Doku told Starr Sports.

''To the best of my knowledge there has not been any official communication from the Normalization Committee.

''Should the request come, management will have to take a decision on that.''