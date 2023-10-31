Asante Kotoko under pressure after Bechem United draw, says defender Sheriff Mohammed

Asante Kotoko defender Sheriff Mohammed has openly acknowledged the mounting pressure on his team following their failure to secure a victory in their recent Ghana Premier League match against Bechem United.

Sheriff was part of the squad that witnessed Kotoko playing to a draw against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The match featured Peter Acquah scoring his debut goal for the Porcupine Warriors, but Augustine Okrah's equalizer for Bechem United ultimately led to a deadlock in the game.

With the pressure building, Asante Kotoko is gearing up for their next challenge, an away match against Nsoatreman FC in matchday eight of the domestic top-flight. Sheriff expressed the team's determination to secure a win at the Nana Koramansah Park on Thursday, saying, "Drawing against Bechem United puts pressure on us. We travel to face Nsoatreman in our next Ghana Premier League game, and we have no excuse other than to win the match on Thursday."

Asante Kotoko currently occupy the seventh position on the league table with 10 points, and they are eager to make a strong comeback when they face the league leaders on Thursday.