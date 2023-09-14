Asante Kotoko unveil striking new jerseys for new season

Asante Kotoko have taken the wraps off their fresh, eye-catching home and away jerseys, setting the stage for the highly anticipated 2023/24 season.

The home jersey prominently features the club's signature colour, red, reflecting their rich tradition and history. For the away matches, the team opted for a white shirt adorned with a few red verticle stripes, a design sure to make a statement on the field. The goalkeeper's kit will sport a vibrant green hue.

After a three-year partnership with Errea, Asante Kotoko decided to team up with The Hope Brand, marking a new era in their apparel sponsorship.

In their official announcement, the club declared, "Fierce and fearless, we are the Porcupine Warriors for a reason. Clad in a regalia with distinct stripes and colours."

Fierce and fearless, we are the Porcupine Warriors for a reason.

Clad in a regalia with distinct stripes and colour. By @thehopebrand_ #craftedfromtradition#forgedinpassion pic.twitter.com/wnsbhWYfaH — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 14, 2023

It's more than just a jersey; it's a statement of our commitment to victory and resilience as team. By @thehopebrand_ #craftedfromtradition#forgedinpassion pic.twitter.com/fWvDc8DnSh — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 14, 2023

Our New Jerseys embody the force of the Kotoko team spirit : it’s where style meets ultimate performance🔥💪🏽 By @thehopebrand_ #craftedfromtradition#forgedinpassion pic.twitter.com/0CZECUfPEC — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 14, 2023

The Porcupine Warriors are gearing up for their first clash of the season, hosting Premier League returnees Kpando Hearts of Lions FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday evening.

Kotoko had a challenging previous season that saw them finish in fourth place.

However, with the return of coach Prosper Ogum and the addition of several new players, the club are optimistic about their prospects.

They will start their campaign at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi against newly promoted Heart of Lions.