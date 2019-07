Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have announced their sixth signing Godfred Asiamah.

The midfielder was snapped up from AshantiGold and has previously played for New Edubiase United.

He joins goalkeeper, Kwame Baah, Mathew Kelvin Andoh, Ampem Dacosta, Justice Blay and striker Adingra Bidodane Moussa

Kotoko have fortified their ranks so they can reach the Group stage of the 2019/20 CAF Champions League.