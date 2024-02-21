Asante Kotoko urged to learn from mistakes ahead of GPL second round

Asante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee (IMC) member, James Kwesi Appiah, has stressed the importance of learning from past mistakes and avoiding complacency as the team prepares for the second round of this season's Ghana Premier League.

After a slow start to the campaign, Kotoko significantly improved and finished third in the first half of the domestic top-flight competition.

However, according to Appiah, the team's main focus is not necessarily on winning the league, but rather on building a strong foundation for the future, as desired by the club's life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

"We didn't start the season on a good note, but we will learn from our mistakes and ward off complacency and make sure we give our all in the second round," Appiah said.

While winning the league would be a welcome outcome, Appiah believes that it is not the team's primary objective. Instead, the focus is on constructing a formidable side capable of competing at a high level in the years to come.

"I won't say that we will win the league; if we do, it's a bonus, but we won't be too upset if we don't, as long as we continue to build a solid team moving forward," he explained.

On a positive note, Kotoko recently claimed their first piece of silverware this season, defeating Nsoatreman FC 2-1 to lift the inaugural J.A Kufuor Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The victory serves as a morale boost for the team as they prepare to face Heart of Lions in their match of the second round.