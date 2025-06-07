Asante Kotoko using Vision FC preparation for FA Cup final - Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito says the team is using their final league match preparations against Vision FC to also get ready for the upcoming FA Cup final.

The Porcupine Warriors will face Golden Kicks in the FA Cup final, set for June 15 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

With the Premier League title out of reach, the FA Cup offers Kotoko a last chance to win a trophy this season, and a possible return to continental football.

“We are still preparing for our last game and we want to use the preparation for Vision to face the FA that we are going to next week after Vision so we are preparing seriously,” Zito told Asante Kotoko Media.

Kotoko fans will be hoping their team finishes strong in the league and builds momentum going into the final. A win against Golden Kicks would end their season on a high and bring much-needed silverware to Kumasi.