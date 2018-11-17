Asante Kotoko waiting for medical clearance on Sogne Yacouba

Public Relations Officer of Asante Kotoko Sarfo Duku has disclosed that his outfit are waiting for clearance from their medical team before Sogne Yacouba starts training.

The 26-year-old has been in his native Burkina Faso over the past two weeks after picking a strange illness.

The rasta-haired forward returned to Ghana on Friday and joined his teammates in their preparation towards the forthcoming CAF Confederation Cup which is set to begin in a fortnight time.

However, he was not allowed to train as the club sought medical clearance at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

"Yacouba was driven straight to KATH from the Kumasi Airport to be examined by doctors," Duku stated on Oyerepa FM.

"We are waiting for the results before he is cleared to start training."

"His illness wasn't that serious but we still need our medics to look at him before he kicks the ball."

Asante Kotoko are Ghana's sole representatives in CAF's inter club competition.

Asante Kotoko will host the winner of the Cameroonian cup match between Edding FC and Lion Blesse on November 28th in Kumasi.