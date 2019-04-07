Asante Kotoko want referee Maxwell Hanson punished for 'abysmal show' in Medeama defeat

Asante Kotoko want referee Maxwell Hanson punish for his shambolic display in their 1-0 defeat at Medeama on Thursday in the Special Competition.

The Porcupines Warriors feels they handed a raw deal and argue that the goal they conceded should have stood.

Kotoko felt they had two legitimate penalties but were ignores by the centre referee.

a statement signed by the club's Director of Communications, Samuel Sarfo Duku (Esq) read: "We write to register our displeasure against the conduct of the referee, who handled the Medeama-Kotoko GFA Special Competition week-2 match played at the Tarkwa T&A Park on Thursday.

"In the said match, the referees deliberately, and/or without recourse to the rules of the game, took some decisions against our club which marred the beauty of the game and affected the final outcome.

"Before the centre referee Maxwell Hanson awarded the penalty to the home team, two of its players were in offside positions, which the referees ignored, awarded the penalty and a red card against us.

"To ensure that Medeama carried the day at all cost, the referees denied Kotoko two clear penalties to the astonishment of the majority of the spectators in the stadium."

"We wish to state that, but for these and other strange decisions against Kotoko, the outcome of the match would have been different.

"We request that you have a critical assessment of the match and act accordingly to ensure fairness and justice in the competition in particular, and football in general.''