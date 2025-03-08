Asante Kotoko will aggressively fight for three points against Legon Cities – Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has assured fans that his team is physically and mentally prepared to battle for victory as they return to Ghana Premier League action.

The Porcupine Warriors will host Legon Cities on Sunday, March 9, in a week 23 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The match marks their return after a league suspension following the tragic death of supporter Yaw Frimpong during their 1-0 defeat to Nsoatreman FC.

Ogum admitted that the loss to Nsoatreman was disappointing but insisted his team is ready to bounce back, especially against a Legon Cities side that handed them their first defeat of the season.

“We are going into the game with a very confident and determined approach because they were the very first team that defeated us in the first round, and after that, we lost three more games,” Ogum said.

He stressed that his players are in peak condition and prepared to fight for maximum points.

“Tactically, we have done a lot to make sure that on Sunday, we play strongly and very aggressively to make sure we get the three points. Physically, we are in good shape and tactically, we are in good shape, so we are ready.”

Kickoff is set for 15:00 GMT at the Baba Yara Stadium.