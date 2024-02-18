Asante Kotoko win J.A Kufuor Cup after thrilling comeback against Nsoatreman

Asante Kototo emerged victorious in the J.A Kufuor Cup against Nsoatreman at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The match ended 2-1 in favour of Kotoko after they came from behind to win.

Both teams wore identical yellow jerseys at the start of the match, but play was halted in the 25th minute so that Kotoko could change into their white strip for easier identification.

Abdul Rahman scored the opening goal for Nsoatreman in the first half, putting them ahead until halftime.

However, Kotoko's Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala, levelled the scores in the 57th minute.

Nsoatreman were awarded a penalty shortly after, but goalkeeper Frederick Asare denied Manaf Umar's attempt, keeping Kotoko in the game.

Peter Amidu secured the win for Kotoko in the 67th minute with a well-crafted goal set up by Richmond Lamptey's pass.

This sealed the victory for the Porcupine Warriors.

This match was part of the JAK Foundation's efforts to honour the legacy of former Ghanaian president John Agyekum Kufuor, who served two terms from 2000 to 2008.