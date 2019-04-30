Asante Kotoko won't appeal temporary ban on 'gun-toting' Policy Analyst Amo Sarpon

Asante Kotoko say they will not appeal the temporary Ghana Football Association ban handed their Policy Analyst Amo Sarpong.

Shopping is reported to have fired gunshots at the Golden City Park after a confusion with the home security of Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

He was also physical assault and beaten up mercilessly by some irate supporters of the home team.

Sarpong suffered injuries and was detained in hospital in Berekum where he received treatment.

''For Asante Kotoko as a club, we welcome the temporary ban and will cooperate with the GFA to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident,'' Kotoko management member Edmund Ackah told Kumasi-based Fox FM.

On Monday, a Ghana FA statement read: 'This decision has become necessary due to his alleged involvement in an unfortunate gunshot incident that occurred during a Day Eight match between Berekum Chelsea FC and Asante Kotoko SC played on Sunday, 28th April, 2019 at the Berekum Golden City Park.''