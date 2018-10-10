Asante Kotoko writes to NSC Over Baba Yara Stadium

Management has written to the National Sports Authority to request for the use of the Baba Yara Stadium for Sunday's friendly match against Save African Child FC.

The Porcupine Warriors have lined up a clash against the Burkinabe Premier League new entrants in Kumasi on Sunday, October 14, 2018, as they continue to put the team in shape.

Newly-signed coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor would make his debut on the day, and management is informing the authority of its intent to use the facility which also serves as the club’s home grounds.

“We would be very grateful if you can grant our request for the use of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for a friendly match between Asante Kotoko and Save African Child FC (Burkina Faso) on Sunday, 14th October 2018,” reads the letter signed by Administrative Manager, Rose Padmore Yeboah.

The game will be Kotoko’s second international friendly after the 1-1 drawn encounter with Simba FC in Tanzania in August 2018.

It will also be the eighth major friendly game to be played by the side in Ghana, and the fourth at the Baba Yara Stadium since the suspension of the 2018/19 Premier League in June this year.

source: asantekotokosc.com