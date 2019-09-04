Asante Kotoko, Yacouba settle differences as player is ready to extend contract for two years

Asante Kotoko management met with Songne Yacouba and his representatives at Sports Hotel yon Tuesday to iron out any differences ahead of Sunday's clash against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak and Etoile du Sahel.

Asante Kotoko management and Songne Yacouba had a rocky relationship stemming from the Burkinabe's trip to his hometown.

The star player is yet to play for the team this season

Songne Yacouba at the meeting which CEO, George Amoako and Nana Kwasi Gyembibi Coker represented Kotoko whole heartedly expressed his frustrations and grievances that management members have attributed some narrations to him which was false and unfair.

Nana Kwasi Gyembibi apologised to Yacouba for that,he also complained there are certain things management should be doing for him as a foreigner which hasn't been done.

Management on their part also expressed their displeasure on some attitude and behaviour the player put up which the player also accepted and also apologised.

At the said meeting,the Kotoko chiefs mentioned to the player he still remains the face of Asante Kotoko and that they will need him to sell the Etoile du Sahel match.

Songne Yacouba assured management he was fit to play on Sunday when asked about his fitness and showed the two management members his medical report from Burkina Faso.

Management on their part promised to reimburse the player for the cost he incurred at hospital in Burkina Faso.

Both parties agreed to extend the contract agreement between the parties which Asante Kotoko is proposing 2 more years.

Oyerepa Sports' intelligence tells us Songne Yacouba and his reps are ready to also extend for the 2 more years but with some clauses.